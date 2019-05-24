In the Times-Gazette article published May 16 regarding the heartbeat law, the situation was explained, which is that abortion supporters and providers are suing in federal court to challenge the heartbeat bill, which is scheduled to become effective on July 11.



The primary reason why a bill like this is so important is because if the law is allowed to be executed, this shows the people in Ohio are having their voices heard regarding the abortion issue and it is they, not the federal government, who are making the decision on whether abortion will be practiced in this state or not.



In a nation where the source of power is supposed to be in the hands of the people this is a good thing. We must be a people who govern ourselves according to our conscience, not by judicial activism.



What I am asking all readers to do is think carefully about the abortion issue and ask yourself if there is ever a good reason to murder a child? If I were the parent of a toddler and said I needed to kill my child because I could no longer give that child a good life or because that child did not fit into the plans I have for my life, would you think of me as being a murderer?



In this scenario, I have provided these expressed two reasons why a majority of abortions are conducted in the United States. Babies are murdered either because they are a financial burden or because they will interfere with the plans of the mother. A 2004 Guttmacher Institute Survey found 23 percent of those surveyed had abortions because of inability to afford a child and 25 percent because they were not ready to be parents.



Do either of these reasons justify murder? If you said I would be wrong to murder my toddler in the earlier scenario, then I hope you also will agree murdering a baby is no different. Please consider this as you vote for your elected leaders in the future.



Jared Smeltzer



Ashland