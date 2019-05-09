I am writing in response to the article "Future of Millersburg Church Building up for Debate" that appeared in the April 28 edition of The Daily Record.



First and foremost, I’d like to state I am not a member of the Millersburg Christian Church. Regardless of the zoning regulations or the National Register designation that was approved in 1984, I believe any property owner has the inherent right to demolish a building they can either no longer afford or that is no longer adequate for their purposes. This is the luxury of being the deed holder.



However, I would also encourage the church and congregation to consider what is best for the Village of Millersburg as they weigh their many options. The $493,706 renovation cost (albeit from 2012 – let’s use a figure of $600,000) doesn’t seem insurmountable compared to the other options mentioned.



More importantly, when considering the destruction of a building of this nature, I believe the "wants" (i.e. a finished basement) should be clearly defined vs. the "needs" (shoring up the bell tower, etc.) of the building itself. These buildings were created to last and it is often surprising to learn there are reasonable fixes for what appear to be major dilemmas.



Perhaps comments regarding bats in the belfry (the cost of an exterminator and some well-placed screen) were taken out of context, but the impression left was one of rationalizing the eventual demolition of this gorgeous structure. This church is an architectural highlight of a village that relies heavily on its historic character to draw visitors and new residents.



In that regard, I would also encourage Millersburg Village Council and Board of Zoning Appeals to revisit Design Districts section 1349.09 of our building code. This code was specifically revised approximately 15 years ago to protect our historic downtown and ensure any new construction within our Historic District would be in harmony with existing buildings.



There is no better example of how well this code works than the beautiful Commercial & Savings Bank building that sits opposite the church. As someone who sat on our Zoning Board during this project, please note the Starfire BP station also agreed to use a style and brick facing that was more in context with the look of our downtown.



In my opinion, the artist rendering of the potential new church construction looks very much out of place and, at 13,000 square feet, is very large for the lot it may occupy. My guess is setback variances also will be required.



To members of the Christian Church I would say that you have been wonderful stewards of this building for many years, but if the "wants" are driving the discussion and if the new building rendering is what you intend to construct, then perhaps it is best for the village if you choose another location.



To our Village Council, I would remind you we created our Historic District for a purpose. The design code does "have teeth" as intended and should be used to at least create, in partnership with Millersburg Christian Church, a building that looks consistent and in harmony with the rest of the district.



— Eric McDowell has lived and worked in Millersburg his entire life and his family has always been active in preservation and improvement projects. Healso sat on Millersburg Zoning Board.