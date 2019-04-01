Repercussions from two crashes involving the same aircraft model are spreading across the world.



In October 2018, a 737 MAX small passenger plane made by major U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing crashed in the sea off Jakarta, Indonesia. On March 10, another 737 MAX crashed in Ethiopia, with the loss of many lives. There reportedly were similarities in both accidents.



Moves to ground 737 MAX flights spread to the European Union, China, India and elsewhere. Boeing initially issued a statement in which it expressed "full confidence in the safety" of the 737 MAX. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration was slow to react but eventually it was forced to halt operations of the aircraft.



Safety is more important than anything for aircraft. Given that doubts had emerged over the safety of the 737 MAX, suspending use of the plane was a natural step to take. Was Boeing's safety management up to scratch? A thorough examination is required along with the uncovering of the causes of the accidents.



The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating the appropriateness of the FAA's approval process for the 737 MAX. For each country that accepts flights by the aircraft, bolstering their own inspection systems also will be an issue requiring consideration.



The 737 MAX is the latest model of the 737 — Boeing's mainstay small passenger aircraft. Featuring a lighter body and good fuel efficiency, the 737 MAX is a popular model that has a long backlog of orders.



Japanese airlines are not yet flying the 737 MAX, but All Nippon Airways is scheduled to introduce up to 30 of the planes from fiscal 2021 and beyond.



The global jet aircraft market is in a state of oligopoly, with Boeing and Europe's Airbus S.A.S. together holding an about 90 percent share. If the 737 MAX problem drags on, it could disrupt equipment procurement by airline companies.



ANA said it is closely watching the situation, but if the airline decided to change supplier, its options are limited.



Global air traffic passenger demand is forecast to increase, and the aircraft market also is expected to expand. If the oligopoly continues, dealing with aircraft problems will become more difficult.



Boeing has agreed to a merger with the passenger plane business of Embraer SA, a Brazilian maker whose strength lies in small aircraft. Airbus also has brought Canada's Bombardier Inc.'s commercial jet program under its umbrella.



Developing aircraft involves colossal costs. Considering it is not easy for new companies to enter the market, a watchful eye should be kept on the increasingly entrenched two-sided oligopoly.



Development of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, a small passenger plane made by Japan's Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp., has been delayed, and the delivery date has repeatedly been pushed back. Mitsubishi Aircraft should do everything it can to quickly complete the MRJ's development, while sparing no effort to ensure the plane is safe to operate.



Japan has a wealth of advanced technologies that support the manufacture of airplanes. Joint efforts by the public and private sectors also should be accelerated from the perspective of nurturing this industry.



— Japan News-Yomiuri