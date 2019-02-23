Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned a society where its citizens are judged by the content of their character rather than by the color of their skin. Was he describing a utopian society? Race relations in America may not be as intractable as we thought.



Education has fundamentally changed society for good, and we should seriously consider applying that concept to this problem. Essentially, the school system should create a robust curriculum that objectively deals with racial diversity in America and its complexities and begin teaching them to K-12 students. So, by the time they graduate from high school, they've an unbiased understanding of the issues.



The federal and state governments should create authentic commercials, on an on-going basis, that highlight racial complexities in America and use the persuasive power of TV and social media to propagate those ideas.



Faith-based community still has tremendous influence in our lives. Consequently, we’ll continue to defer to them to use those influences to improve race relations in America. No doubt, we’ll be better followers of any faith-based ideology we espouse to if we love one another more. The Christian doctrine, "love thy neighbor as thyself", is the law of conflict avoidance and conflict resolution.



Legally, we should still remain vigilant about the civil rights laws that protect minorities and women to make sure they’re not abrogated. It’s quite possible that at some point, in this utopian society, the civil rights laws may become passé because we’ve created a new generation of folks with deep and unprejudiced understanding of the issues.



The idea of living together in peace and harmony as One Nation under God, can be viewed as a society where every child would have the opportunity to be well developed to the limit of their abilities so we can maximize their innate potentials. In this complex system, we want every cylinder to be firing because that’s the only way to achieve maximum power and harmonic convergence. We can’t get there by happenstance, we must consciously create a pathway to that destination.



Jerry Obiekwe



Wooster