Obituaries

Mary Quillin

Mary Evelyn Quillin, 72, of Woodsfield, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Wheeling Hospital. She was born on Oct. 1, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Thomas and Evelyn (Leese) McCabe. Mary was a loving wife, mother, Nana, and friend. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Boyle. Mary is survived by her husband of 52 years Clarence Quillin; children, Gary (Thea) Quillin of Jerusalem, Ohio, Theresa (Mike) Schaffer of Corona, Calif., Ed (Romina) Quillin of Pittsburgh, Pa., Amy Quillin of Barnesville, Ohio; grandchildren, Michael, Gary, Brandon, Cory, Tyler, Jaiden, Elsa, and Tristan; best friends, Dave and Linda Arnette and Tanya Sells. In honoring the families wishes, there will be no services held. Care is entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville, Ohio.