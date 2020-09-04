Obituaries

Leota Swallie obituary Barnesville

Leota Bernice "Bea" Swallie, 62, of Barnesville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 10, 1958, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late William Frederick and Virginia "Ginny" (McElfresh) Mankin. Bea was President of the American Legion Auxillary. Bea had a monthly sister night held at her house, she enjoyed camping, playing Bingo, and ultimately spending time with her family and "that man of hers." She was an avid Ohio State Football fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, LaReeda (Ron) Isaacs and Freeda (Wilbur) Kirk; and brother, Frederick Allen Mankin; and nephews, "Chuck" Kirk, Chris Carpenter, and Randy Billetter. Bea is survived by her husband of 27 years, Steve Swallie of Barnesville; three children, Shea (Dustin) Reed of Columbus, Karen (Aaron) Smith of Marengo, Ohio, and Steve (Michelle) Swallie of Quaker City; grandchildren, Austin, Ashton, and Andrew Smith and Mackston and Mason Reed; siblings, LaVeeda Allen, Toni (AJ DeShong) Billeter, LaNeeda Todd, Candy (Jay) Stein, Dave (Wendy) Mankin, Butch (Jana) Mankin, and Jacki (Jerry) Snyder; and many nieces and nephews. Social distancing and facial coverings were requested during a visitation on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, with Pastor Joe Thornton officiating at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville.