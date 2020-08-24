The Ohio Development Services Agency and Area Agency on Aging Region 9 continue to help income-eligible Ohioans maintain their utility service through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.



The program helps eligible Ohioans pay an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. This year, the summer assistance continues through Sept. 30.



The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (age 60 or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member's health. Examples of conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, etc.



Households diagnosed in 2020 with COVID-19 that have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill are also eligible for assistance.



Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required appointment. Appointments can take place over the phone or in person at Area Agency on Aging Region 9. Call 1-800-945-4250 to schedule an appointment.



Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill, or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs.



Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $45,850.



New this year, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.



Contact the Area Agency on Aging, 1-800-945-4250, for more information about the Summer Crisis Program and what is needed to apply. Additional information can be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling 1800-282-0880.