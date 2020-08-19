ST. CLAIRSVILLE — A 20-mile stretch of I-70 in Belmont County will soon be Ohio’s newest safety corridor where law enforcement will focus on speeding and distracted driving enforcement. Ohio Department of Transportation crews have been installing the signage for more than a week along I-70 east of the State Route 800 interchange.



In addition to signs reminding motorists to check their speed and not drive distracted, another sign will announce how many days have passed since the last serious accident in the corridor. The Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol in July announced the establishment of a safety corridor in Fairfield County west of Lancaster on U.S. 33.