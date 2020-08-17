Eighty-four-year-old Bonnie Groves pulled up on her Harley Davidson trike at Shenandoah High School on Saturday morning to take part in the inaugural charity ride for Hospice of Guernsey Inc.



Mother Nature had other plans it seems.



Groves was one of about 8 riders that showed up for the event, which was to feature a charity ride, concessions, and a Chinese auction to raise funds for patient care and bereavement support was rained out.



Melissa Tice, who came from Wintersville to ride with a group of friends to help support hospice, gathered with other riders under a tent to wait the rain out. Organizers decided that the heavy rain combined with winding roads would not make for safe riding conditions, and the ride was called off.



A rain date has been set for Aug. 29, at Chandler Funeral Home in Caldwell.



Groves who came prepared for the rain in a rain suit was disappointed that she did not get to ride.



"I love hospice. They were so good with my husband when he passed. I sit with patients now and this is a very good cause. It’s such a wonderful thing," Groves said. "I am very disappointed with the weather, but we need the rain too so, we can’t question God about that, so, I’m not disappointed about the rain, but I am disappointed about not getting to ride. I was looking forward to it."



Once riders decided not to ride, they gathered for prayer lead by Chris Dyer, chaplain for Hospice of Guernsey. During the prayer, he noted that while the riders may not have gotten to ride together, it was still a good thing that they were able to gather together.



According to Stephanie Pfalzgraf, public relations coordinator for Hospice of Guernsey, there were approximately 30 riders signed up for the event and more that were interested but who were waiting to see what the weather was like before registering for the event.



Pfalzgraf told the crowd, "I want to thank everybody for coming out here. I am so sorry this happened, but I can’t control the weather. Everyone who came out here to volunteer, it really does mean the world to me. Hospice is a very great organization and we treat some of the best people and we have some of the best people taking care of the people around are area," she said. "Because of you guys we are able to do that. So God Bless everybody, I thank you all so much for everything."



Those who were registered for the Saturday event will still be registered to ride on Aug. 29. Anyone interested in riding who has not registered can reach Pfalzgraf at 740-432-7440 or stephanie@hospiceofguernsey.com.



More details will be released on the rain date within the next few days, according to Pfalzgraf

























