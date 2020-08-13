The public is invited to several events in the next few weeks at the two New London parks.



Reservoir Park at 2495 Euclid Road is hosting a Hometown Concert presented by the Friends of the New London Veterans from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Entry is $5 and includes four musical groups.



An open bass fishing tourney will take place Sunday, Aug. 23 at the reservoir. Registration is 5 to 6 a.m., and fishing is 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The fee is $50 entry with 80 percent payout and $10 big bass with 100 percent payout. For more information, contact Tyler Hite at 740-605-7300 or go to www.newlonohio.com and visit Parks Special Events.



A Camp & Sell is scheduled for Recreation Park at 2 Blake St. from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 11-13. Booths are free Friday and $25 each for Saturday and Sunday, which includes camping. Call Megan Sherlund at 419-541-6131.



Besides these activities, Reservoir Park has a swimming beach, fishing, shelters, camping, rental cabins and lots more. Daily admission is $2. Recreation Park has a playground and camping with free daily admission. Camping information at both parks is available at 419-929-8609.



The Community Club recently met to continue planning for the Dec. 5 Hometown Holidays.



A discussion item at this meeting was Christmas Tree Lane, which is located in in Recreation Park. A committee has been set up to coordinate the displays, and anyone interested in helping is asked to call 419-929-2503.



The next Community Club meeting is 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Wildcat Diner, and anyone interested in getting involved is encouraged to attend.



The Rotary Club is now meeting at noon Mondays in the Alliance Church at 4625 state Route 162. Visitors are welcome.