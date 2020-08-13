Kent City Schools will not be able to install air conditioning by the beginning of the upcoming school year and is looking for ways to mitigate the heat during the statewide mask mandate.



Installing AC at the elementary schools and portions of Roosevelt High School was one of the district’s many campaign promises when it was seeking community support for the bond issue on the March 17 ballot. The district also promised a list of improvements to safety and security, instructional environments, performing arts facilities and athletic facilities.



"Our original goal was that once the bond issue was secured and passed, [air conditioning installation] would be the first thing to tackle over the summer," Superintendent George Joseph said.



However, the election was delayed due to the pandemic and the district could not move forward without knowing official results, which were certified two months later on May 19. At that point, Joseph said, it was too late to schedule the installation and they were unable to find workers during the pandemic.



"At this point, our plan is to make it a high priority, but now that we’re coming back into session, we can’t interrupt the limited time we have in school with construction and the installation of AC," Joseph said.



District officials, as well as several community members, are worried how that lack of AC will affect K-12 students who are now required by the state to wear masks while in the buildings.



"We’re considering another adjustment to the start date for that reason. The later we start, the better chance we have to avoid those hot, hot dates in August. I know this is Ohio, and sometimes September and October have those hot dates too, but we’re hoping those hotter days are in August and we won’t have that situation," Joseph said.



The first day for students is currently Aug. 24, one week later than originally scheduled. The district has announced that it will start the year in a hybrid model, so only half the student population would start that date.



Joseph noted that while portions of Roosevelt are air conditioned, there are classrooms in areas that are not air-conditioned and can get "beastly hot."



"I’ve been in the rooms where teachers and students are melting. That’s not ideal, but those teachers can go to another area in the building that has AC, at least for a brief time. It’s our elementaries that are mostly impacted, especially Davey since it has three floors," Joseph said.



Rootstown School District has similar concerns for its middle school, which is also three floors, and has stated that the third floor will not be used at the beginning of the year to avoid the heat. Joseph said that is not an option for Kent because they need to use those classrooms due to enrollment numbers. Because Davey is the former high school though, there are several large spaces that can be used by third-floor classrooms to escape the heat while socially distancing.



He added that health officials have advised him against using fans, which can move air droplets containing the coronavirus around a room, and instead are recommending circulating outside air.



"A lot of our classrooms have uni-vents that pull in outside air and circulates it, so it’s like opening a window in rooms that may not have windows. Yes, they’re old, but we can get some outside air coming in by turning the heat off and ventilating through the uni-vents," he said, adding that the district does have some portable air conditioning units, but that they only "take the edge off."



