100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— The 38th reunion of members of Company B of the 12th Ohio Volunteer Cavalry was held at Rockhill Park. The original company mustered into service was 117 men. In 1920, 25 of those Civil War veterans were still living and only six were able to attend the reunion, including John A. Dunlap and Jesse M. Hartzell, both of Beloit; Fred Christian and W.A. Badger, both of Salem; C.R. Phillips, of Cleveland; and David Whinnery, of Altona, Kansas. Visiting comrades included Alliance’s Jesse Shaw, who served in the 126th OVI; and Canfield’s Daniel Richey, who served in the 84th and 178th OVI. It was noted that Whinnery, who came all the way from Kansas, had seen action at the Battle of Saltville and later spent six months in Libby prison and then Camp Chase until 1864 when he was liberated and honorably discharged. Meanwhile, it was mentioned that Shaw attended the reunion frequently with his mother, 97, who resided in Minerva.



— The strike of some workers at the Sebring potteries remained unchanged, but a meeting of Local 59 had been called and it was rumored that some effort would be made to come to a settlement.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— It was learned that Frank Gordon, the son of Mrs. Leafy Gordon, a resident of the 600 block of McGrath Street, had "played an important part in the most important scientific achievement in history, the development of the atomic bomb." Gordon, who graduated from Alliance High in 1934 and was an honor graduate of the University of Montana in 1942, was chosen as the one man from that university to work with O.E. Lawrence, one of the pioneers in the bomb development at the University of California. When he had reached California, he had mentioned to his family that the giant cyclotron, an atom smasher, was being built, bit it wasn’t until after the bomb was dropped on Japan that his family realized what an important part of history the mechanism and Gordon were playing in the history of the world. In 1943, Gordon received a secret assignment and his whereabouts were unknown. Even after informing his family that he was in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, some time later, they still knew nothing of his work until the bomb was put to use.



— It was announced that the Rev. Harvey Gaumer, coming from Cridersville, would take over the pastorate of the Free Methodist congregation that had been vacated by the Rev. Stanley Sams, who was taking over a church in Kent. Meanwhile, the Rev. Thomas Gordon Holmes, coming from Newport, Kentucky, was to take charge of the Homeworth Presbyterian and the North Benton Presbyterian churches. The Rev. Harold Merchant had left Homeworth for a church in Mars, Pennsylvania. The Rev. Robert Topping left North Benton for Arizona.



— Miss Adeline Aschelman, of Coshocton, was to become the director of nursing and of the training school for cadet nurses at Alliance City Hospital. Despite the prospect of peace in the war with Japan, the student cadet nurses were to continue training at the hospital.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— The Williard and Marilyn Headland family, residents of Goshen Township, were chosen as the Canfield Fair’s Farm Area Family. The Headland’s operated a 310-acre farm that included 50 Holstein dairy animals and more than 100 acres of field crops. The couple had a son, Stephen, 5. In addition to several civic and church activities, Marilyn served as an adviser of the Genial Goshenettes 4-H Club.