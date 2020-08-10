The Store located at the Church of the Nazarene in Loudonville is open on Tuesdays from noon to 3 p.m. to families who live in the Loudonville-Perrysville School area.



Under the leadership of Loudonville Church Women we strive to help families in our community.



Due to people making appointments and then not showing up, along with our desire to serve more families, we will be open to the public for individuals who did not make previous appointments. Phyllis, our manager, will manage appointments and set them up at her discretion.



Please know if you come and there are already four individuals in the store, you will either be waiting for a space in The Store, setting up an appointment for later that day and waiting in your car or going home and/or coming back later.



We will continue serving one person per family and no children will be admitted to the store.



Actual facial masks are required, and if you come with a facial shield we will supply a mask to you to wear in addition to the shield. Temperatures will be taken and social distance will be maintained among the four rooms. It is imperative to us as an organization to keep our volunteers and guests safe.



Donations will continue to be taken on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to noon. Items must be in white kitchen bags or half-filled garbage bags and can be put on the shelf outside The Store. The outside box will continue to be closed.