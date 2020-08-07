Even during a pandemic, consumers still want new jeans, and students will need notebooks and other school supplies regardless of what form school takes in the fall.



And they still want a deal.



This year’s Ohio sales tax holiday is set for Aug. 7-9, giving consumers a break on sales and use taxes on clothing items priced up to $75, school supplies up to $20 and school instructional materials at $20 or less. There is no limit on the number of items, and the break is available for items purchased online as well as in store.



"It’s a great benefit for the citizens of Ohio to save a little money," said Gordon Gough, president and CEO of the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, which has about 7,000 members.



Consumers have increasingly been taking advantage of the sales tax holiday in recent years. Last year’s event cost the state $19.3 million in lost tax revenue, up from $18.7 million the year before that, according to Ohio Department of Taxation data.



Of course, those sales occurred before the coronavirus pandemic struck, tanking the economy and sending unemployment skyrocketing. The state is currently working on an estimate of what will happen this year, taking the economy into consideration.



"We’re cautiously optimistic," Gough said. "Many of our stores are opening back up. ... Children will have some type of school in the fall."



Analysts, however, are unsure about sales volume this year.



"I don’t think it will be as good as previous seasons," said Lee Peterson, an executive vice president at WD Partners, a retail-consulting company based in Dublin.



"People still will be shopping, but to a lesser extent than normal," said Julie Ramhold, senior staff writer with DealNews, a comparison shopping site.



Budgets are tighter and parents still don’t know how education will look in the fall, she said. Many parents might wait until closer to the start of school to buy, she said, because, "Saving the sales tax is nice, but it’s not such an overwhelming savings."



Consumers will be able to find other deals, Ramhold said.



Retailers, meanwhile, are making it easier and safer for consumers to shop to account for the pandemic, Gough said.



For example, many now offer the option of buying online and picking up at the store curb so consumers can avoid contact with other customers or employees. Some retailers have rearranged stores to promote social distancing.



Employees are wearing masks and keeping stores sanitized, he said.



Retailers do get geared up for the holiday, offering sales that, combined with the tax break, can serve as a double discount, Peterson said.



He said he would expect consumers to transact more business online because of COVID-19, because "COVID is not a disrupter, but an accelerator."



For those who do hit the stores or go online, clothes and shoes likely will be the big sellers for many retailers. A new item on this year’s list could be masks.



Also, there could be a shift this year away from clothes to items and equipment that children need to study at home, such as copy paper and printer ink, Ramhold said.



No matter the pandemic, the economy or trends in online shopping, some consumers will still head to the mall to shop and have lunch, Gough said.



"There’s a social aspect of wanting to shop as well," he said. "Families will want to spend time together. The kids need new items."