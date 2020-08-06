AUGUST 6, 1960



Grand opening is observed of the National Hotel, 835 Wheeling Ave., under new owner Tom Howard.



AUGUST 6, 1970



City Council raises the salary of the city recreation director from $320 to $340 per month.



AUGUST 6, 1980



Paula Tuttle is crowned queen of the Antrim Firemen's Festival.



AUGUST 6, 1990



The winner of the 1990 Antrim Fireman's Festival princess competition is Valerie Shipe who sold $546 worth of tickets.



AUGUST 6, 2000



Guernsey County commissioners recently announced there is a new chief dog warden in the county. David S. Payton Sr. officially assumed the position Friday and is already trying to make an impact on the office.