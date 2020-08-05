John Fred Smith, 73, of Cambridge, died Thursday (July 30, 2020) at his home.



He was born Dec. 9, 1946 in Cambridge, son of the late Wayne Smith and Lena (Brownfield) Smith.



Mr. Smith had worked as a foreman at Plastic Compounders for many years.



He enjoyed watching Westerns, spending time with his grandchildren and telling jokes. He loved to make people laugh. He also enjoyed watching Ohio State football, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Indians.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Roger, and Bryce Smith; and a sister, Carol Smith.



He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Hutchison) Smith, whom he married June 27, 1980; a son, Jim Roby of Oberlin; two daughters, Crystal (Karl) Bruns of Cambridge and Lena Smith of Cambridge; a sister, Sharon Young of Barnesville; eleven grandchildren, Hailey, Katarina, Katelynn, Savannah, Caiden, Kyrah, Kloey, Coleman (Kelli), Karlee, Shayla, and Jenna; and a great-grandson, Thorin.



Visitation will be held Monday (August 3, 2020) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge, where a funeral service will follow beginning at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jim Garrett officiating. Please follow our Governor’s current mandate and wear a face covering if possible.



As an expression of sympathy, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Guernsey Inc., PO Box 1165, Cambridge OH 43725.



Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com