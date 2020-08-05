The Rolling Hills Local Board of Education met Monday and were updated on each building's plans for back to school instruction in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Crisis leads to innovation," said Meadowbrook High School Principal Devvon Dettra. "We are much better today than we were last year (when we were told to close)."



The in-school instruction plan is a 4-1 model where students will have in person instruction Tuesday through Friday. On Monday, instruction will be remote. At that time, each building will have a "deep clean" -- when the students are not present. Custodians will also be doing daily disinfecting of surface areas and commonly touched areas of the building.



The other option is a complete remote learning platform where students will learn at home.



"Overall, it's a great plan," said Superintendent Scott Golec about the detail given to both instructional plans.



Temperature checks will be a daily routine for both staff and students. As of today, face masks are required for students in 3-12 grades and staff, but in grades K-2, face masks are highly recommended.



The board approved both instruction plans at the meeting.



The detailed plans will be available for community inspection within the next week.



Meanwhile, Athletic Director Jeff Wheeler said high school athletics changes almost daily with requirements and mandates from the state. However, precautions are being taken for all Fall sports. In football, for instance, practice with pads on starts soon.



"Hopefully, we will have a season," Wheeler said.



As far as fans in the stadium, "its yet to be determined," he said.



In other business, officials from Byesville were present for the school board meeting to get approval for a pre-annexation agreement for the power plant and discussion of a lift station at the corner of Lucasburg and Marietta roads, that is school district property. No immediate action was taken.



Food Service Coordinator Angie Norman wanted the board to know that Meadowbrook Middle School qualifies for free meals (breakfast and lunch) for the 2020-2021 school year.



In other business, the board approved the following personnel items: Tyler Baker, assistant football coach; Amanda Blackledge, head girls’ cross country coach; Michael Booth, assistant volleyball coach; Tiffany Booth, volunteer volleyball coach; Coular Clendenning, head football coach; Matthew Dalton, Hybrid-Learning coordinator; Matthew Dalton, volunteer football coach; Charles Dyer, middle school football coach; Jerry Dyer, volunteer football coach; Bryson Eubanks, assistant football coach; Zack Eubanks, assistant football coach; Chad Flowers, volunteer football coach; Julie Gadd, substitute secretary; Tom George, volunteer football coach; Eric Hare, assistant football coach; Morgan Haught, assistant volleyball coach; Alison Hupp, assistant volleyball coach; Teryn Jarrett, assistant head football coach; Bill Kackley, 35 extended service days; Alyssa Markley, Intervention specialist; Matt Miller, assistant golf coach; Amy Murphy, head cheer coach; Allyson Neff, assistant cheer coach; Angie Norman, extended days for summer lunch program; Steve Norman, middle school football coach; Miranda Plumly, assistant volleyball coach; Dalton Secrest, assistant football coach; Mark Smith, five hour custodian; Matt Thomas, volunteer football coach; Juston Wickham, head boys’ cross country coach; Kayla Yeagle, substitute secretary and cook for August simmer lunch program; Amanda Yoder, 1/2 middle school cheer coach; and Kelly Zehnder, head volleyball coach.



The board also approved the following:



* Memorandum of Understanding with EC Staffing and Consulting, as presented.



* The 2020-2021 school year menu prices, as presented.



* The 2020-2021 school year Student Athletic Handbook and the 2020-2021 Parent/Guardian/Spectator Athletic Expectation Handbook.



* Tiffany Booth’s maternity leave.



* Resignation of Tyler Engle, effective July 31, 2020.



* Meadowbrook High School Student Handbook.



* Lexia invoice, as presented.



* The Newsela customer agreement, as presented.



* Resignation of Tori May, effective Aug. 14, 2020.



* The ECOESC Service Contract, as presented.



* Mel Pesuit, head golf coach, effective Aug. 1, 2020.



The board also entered into executive session to discuss personnel. No direct action was taken upon their return.



The board will meet again on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Office.

