AUGUST 3, 1960



Gary Larrick throws a three-hitter to lead the Pike Jets to 4-2 win over New Concord Duff team. Losing pitcher is Waddle.



AUGUST 3, 1970



Seven Jeffersonian carriers visit a dude ranch in Indiana. The lucky "dudes" are Delbert Adams, Carl Stephenson, Craig Mort, Brad Radcliffe, Jeff Bates, Page Hammel and Paul Lucas.



AUGUST 3, 1980



The naturalist at Seneca Lake Park this summer is Jeff Montgomery, 25, Cambridge.



AUGUST 3, 1990



Sherrie Wilson was recently named as Cambridge Health Care Center's employee of the month.



AUGUST 3, 2000



David L. Shepherd, senior vice president commander of the Disabled Veterans, Chapter 28, Cambridge, was elected executive committeeman with the Department of Ohio Disabled American Veterans.