Mary Rankin, a rural carrier, will be retiring from the United States Post Office. Her last day of delivery was July 28, 2020. Mary has 26 years of service with the post office, 21 of those years was at the Freeport Post Office. Mary’s postmaster, Lou Romestan, of the Freeport office, had this to say about her, "Mary has always gone above and beyond for her customers. She is a conscientious worker. She always did the job at hand without needing to be told to do it. When training new employees, to be rural carriers, she would always be so helpful to them. Mary’s work ethic was second to none. She was a valuable member of our team and will be greatly missed." Co-workers will miss her tremendously, too. One employee said "Not only was Mary helpful, but she was funny and would make us all laugh. She made work fun." If anyone would like to send well wishes to her, they can bring in cards to the post office in Freeport, or put the cards, with Mary’s name on them, in their mailboxes with the flag up.



Happy birthday to Brandon Koch, Kash Cunningham, Ana Zarkozic, Nick Puskarich, Rick Koch, Scott Reynolds, Taylor Reynolds, Nancy Tipton, and Pastor Paul Turner.



Happy anniversary to Dan and Johnna Bear, Rick and Jenn Luyster, and Ron and Kay Cochenour.



Congratulations to Kathy Shannon, formerly of Freeport, who retired from St. Mary’s Central School on July 31.



The community extends its sympathy to the family of David Rectanus, 64, of Uhrichsville. He was the son of Audrey (Greenwalt) Rectanus and the late Robert Rectanus. And to the family of Shirley Ann Biddlestone 73, of Uhrichsville.



Prayer requests for Jeannie Stewart, Gary Piatt, Norval Nay, Lola Milligan, and Ralph Legg.



Happy belated birthday to Joan Boutiliear and Alice Laporte.



Happy 57th anniversary to Phil and Mary Evans.



Instead of the annual Freeport Fireman’s Fair members sold over 400 BBQ Chickens Saturday. The firemen wish to thank everyone who participated.



Rachel Ralston wrote and sang "I’ll Be Your Home" and "Call Me By Name" Sunday at the Freeport United Methodist Church.



Aug. 1 will be the fourth annual Wieners & Wine at the Wellstone Winery outside of Freeport. Hastily Assembled Bluegrass Band, Kris Ferrell, Rust Monkey featuring Kevin Keaton, and Evan Abood will provide entertainment.



Friends and family of Ginger Doane enjoyed a birthday party for her Friday evening at the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.



Lakeland Parish United Methodist churches will have a food stand on Aug. 3 at Nancy Tipton’ Auction on Smyrna Route on State Route 800.



The community extends its deepest sympathy to the family of Jed Weekly, 45, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was a Lakeland High School School graduate, honorably served his country in the United States Air Force as a Sr. Airman, a recipient of the Air Force Airman’s Medal, with many other awards and ribbons. He continued his education to serve as a physical therapist assistant.



Several people attended the annual Homecoming Church Service, then a cover dish dinner at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church on July 26.