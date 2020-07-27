Noble County



911/Sheriff



Tuesday, July 21



10 a.m., chest pains, Monroe Street, Sarahsville; United Ambulance.



8:59 p.m., reckless driver, Interstate 77; State Highway Patrol.



2:09 a.m., suspicious activity, Kirkbride Hill Road.



Monday, July 20



11:25 p.m., possible impaired driver, Interstate 77.



10:43 p.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.



9:44 p.m., chest pains, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:23 p.m., theft complaint, Belford Street, Caldwell.



9:14 p.m., investigation, Noble Avenue, Caldwell.



8:52 p.m., disorderly conduct, Cooper Road.



8:42 p.m., aggravated trespassing, Opossum Run Road.



6:28 p.m., chest pains at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



5:39 p.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.



5:15 p.m., traffic stop, Fairground Road.



5:04 p.m., alarm activation at state building, Marietta Road.



4:28 p.m., injured person, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



3:45 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Archer Road.



2:35 p.m., vehicle on fire, Kip Clark Road; Caldwell FD.



2:31 p.m., traffic stop, North Street, Caldwell.



10:58 a.m., lift assistance, Cumberland Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



10:55 a.m., vehicle stolen, Fairground Road.



9:53 a.m., wanted person arrested, Zanesville.



8:01 a.m., theft complaint, Fredericksdale Road.



12:43 a.m., ill person, Curtis Ridge Road; United and Summerfield FD.



Sunday, July 19



9:22 p.m., road hazard, Frostyville Road.



8:39 p.m., smoke or odor, Frostyville Road.



8:34 p.m., road hazard, Ashton Hill Road.



8:29 p.m., animal complaint, Marietta Road.



6:37 p.m., alarm activation, Whiskey Run Road.



6:15 p.m., illegal dumping, Don Wiley Road.



4:30 p.m., investigation, Chapel Drive, Caldwell.



12:50 p.m., ill person, Belford Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



9:35 a.m., injured person, Woodsfield Road; United Ambulance.



8:58 a.m., ill person, Marietta Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



3:24 a.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.



1:23 a.m., suspicious vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.



12:11 a.m., fireworks complaint, Jefferson Drive, Caldwell.



Saturday, July 18



11:40 p.m., auto accident, Sherbourne Road; United and deputies.



11:09 p.m., animal complaint, Wolf Run Drive.



9:52 p.m., fireworks complaint, North Street, Caldwell.



8:53 p.m., neighbor dispute, Frostyville Road.



8:28 p.m., neighbor dispute, Harl Weiller Road.



8:04 p.m., alarm activation, Yoker Valley Road.



7:41 p.m., warrant arrest, North Street, Caldwell.



7:16 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



6:41 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Pine Lake Road.



6:09 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Fairground Road.



4:47 p.m., ill diabetic person, Rich Valley Road; United Ambulance.



11:06 a.m., injured person, Olive Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



10:42 a.m., hit-skip accident, Lashley Road.



2:13 a.m., suspicious activity, Interstate 77; United and deputies.



12:55 a.m., difficulty breathing, Dale Lothers Road; United and deputies.



Friday, July 17



10:34 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, McConnelsville Road.



10:32 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Plum Street, Summerfield.



10:18 p.m., difficulty breathing, Forest Grove Ridge Road; United Ambulance.



10:13 p.m., suspicious vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.



8:49 p.m., domestic dispute, Fish Road.



8:40 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Pipa Road.



8 p.m., fire alarm, Main Street, Caldwell.



6:43 p.m., animal complaint, Marietta Road.



6:37 p.m., vehicle stolen, Cliff Road.



6:28 p.m., auto accident, Marietta Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.



6:06 p.m., auto accident, Woodsfield Road. No injuries reported.



5:56 p.m., investigation, Sunset Drive, Caldwell.



5:53 p.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.



4:36 p.m., suspicious activity, McConnelsville Road.



1:52 p.m., injured person, Maple View Circle, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



11:41 a.m., hit-skip/private property accident, Low Gap Road.



11:16 a.m., warrant arrest, Noble County line.



10:43 a.m., criminal trespassing, Dudley Cemetery Lane.



8:36 a.m., ill person, Curtis Ridge Road; United and Summerfield FD.



8:25 a.m., suspicious activity, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



7:50 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



3:44 a.m., ill person, Summit Court, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



2:01 a.m., injured person, Outpost Road; United and deputies.



12:57 a.m., underage consumption or possession, Old State Route 21.



Thursday, July 16



10:11 p.m., alarm activation, Low Gap Road.



9:51 p.m., suspicious person at a business, Seneca Lake Road.



9:35 p.m., animal complaint, Sarahsville Road.



4:50 p.m., investigation, North Street, Caldwell.



3:35 p.m., suspicious activity, Fairground Road.



3:26 p.m., suspicious activity, Summit Avenue, Caldwell.



12:54 p.m., attempt to locate, Seneca Lake Road.



12:41 p.m., investigation, Walnut Street, Caldwell.



12:24 p.m., auto accident, Main Street, Caldwell. No injuries reported.



12:20 p.m., investigation, Marietta Road.



10:44 a.m., ill person, Fairground Road; United and deputies.



10:42 a.m., bank escort, Olive Street, Caldwell.



9:31 a.m., chest pains, Soggy Run Road; Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.



7:57 a.m., possible stroke, Bass Lane; United Ambulance.



2:12 a.m., difficulty breathing, Sanford Lane, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



Wednesday, July 15



8:33 p.m., alarm activation, Yoker Valley Road; Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.



7:49 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



7:21 p.m., ill person, Rayner Road; United Ambulance.



5:17 p.m., unresponsive person, Fairground Street, Caldwell; United and deputies.



5:13 p.m., suspicious vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.



4:37 p.m., auto accident, Frostyville Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.



4:18 p.m., breaking and entering, McConnelsville Road; United and deputies.



3:16 p.m., chest pains, Reservoir Road; United Ambulance.



1:49 p.m., investigation at a business, Monroe Street, Sarahsville.



12:21 p.m., investigation, Seneca Lake Road.



11:20 a.m., suspicious activity, Main Street, Sarahsville.



11:13 a.m., abandoned vehicle, Brown Road.



10:49 a.m., assisted other agency, S. Main Street, Summerfield.



8:11 a.m., disabled vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.



5:46 a.m., auto accident, Interstate 77; United, Caldwell and Belle Valley FDs and deputies.



4:57 a.m., vehicle on fire, Interstate 77; Belle Valley FD.



1:51 p.m., investigation, Brown Road.



12:13 a.m., mental health emergency, Olive Street, Caldwell; United and deputies.



Tuesday, July 14



11:39 p.m., criminal damaging, Olive Street, Caldwell.



11:15 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Bridge Street, Caldwell.



10:26 p.m., reckless driver, Mt. Zion Road.



9:19 p.m., animal complaint, Fry Road.



5:21 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Lew Martin Road.



5:15 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Sunset Road.



2:49 p.m., vandalism, Stottsberry Road.



2:14 p.m., criminal mischief, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



12:25 p.m., suspicious activity, Liberty Street, Belle Valley.



12:01 p.m., telephone harassment, Crooked Tree Road.



11:23 a.m., illegal dumping, Club House Drive, Quaker City.