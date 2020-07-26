The Guernsey-Noble Safety Council, an Ohio Bureau Workers Compensation program sponsored by the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce, hosts an awards banquet each year in March to recognize their members for their safety accomplishments for the previous year. Unfortunately, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of this banquet. The following businesses were awarded for their dedication to keeping their work environments safe.
Awards criteria
100% Awards: Companies that work an entire year without an injury or illness resulting in a day away from work.
Group Awards: Company with the lowest incident rate in each group.
Achievement Awards: Companies that decrease their incident rate by at least 25% from the previous year.
Special Awards: Companies that accumulate at least 500,000 hours and at least six months without an injury or illness resulting in a day away from work.
Awards recipients
ACI Services, 100%
Acute Nursing Care Group, 100%, Achievement
AMG Vanadium Group, 100, Special
Anderson Excavating, 100%
Ascent Resources, Special
Atkore International (AFC Cable), 100%, Special
B & D Water, 100%
Bi-Con Engineering, Group, 100%
Bi-Con Services, Special
Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce, 100%
Cambridge Area YMCA, 100%
Cambridge Commercial Cleaning, 100%
Cambridge/Guernsey County VCB, 100%
Cambridge Packaging, 100%, Special
Centria, Achievement
Colgate–Palmolive, Group, 100%, Special, Achievement
Comfort Inn, 100%
Dunning Ford, 100%
Guernsey County CDC, 100%
Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Group, 100%, Special
Guernsey-Muskingum Electric, Group
Hospice of Guernsey, 100%
Jerry Ables Inc., Group, 100%, Achievement
Kingsley Compression, 100%
LMI Custom Mixing,100%, Special
M & M Delivery, Group, 100%, Special
Myers Well Service, Group, 100%, Special
Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Assn., Group, 100%
Ohio Valley ESC, Group
Parnell & Associates, 100%
People to People, 100%
Quanex, Group, 100%, Special
Ridge Tool Co., Group, 100%, Special
Southeastern Med, Achievement
Southgate Hotel, 100%
Surgent Construction, 100%
The Safety, Group, 100%
TK Gas Services, 100%
TLC Complete Home Care, Group, 100%
T.L.C. Home Health Care, 100%