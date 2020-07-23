BOSTON — Hanley Jefferis of Rootstown was recently named to the dean’s list at Northeastern University.



Jefferis is majoring in biology and English. In addition, Jefferis is a member of the University Honors Program, which offers high caliber students the chance to further hone their studies and interests, live in special interest residential communities, participate in enriched, interdisciplinary courses, and engage in research and creative endeavors, service, and global experiences. Invitation into the University Honors Program is highly competitive and students must maintain a high GPA to maintain membership.