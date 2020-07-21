Weather



Tuesday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High of 88, low of 69.



Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. High of 85, low of 67.



Road closures



• The Ohio Dept. of Transportation (ODOT) reports that a section of SR 209, west of Cambridge, will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, July 20, for a slip repair between SR 662 (Boden Rd.) and Campfire Rd.



The suggested detour is SR 209 to SR 93, to SR 83 then return to SR 209. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24.



• ODOT continues work on US 22, in the eastern portion of Guernsey County. Crews will be replacing multiple culverts on US 22 between SR 513 and Repik Lane.



Short sections of the roadway will be closed each day during the project, which progressively is moving eastbound day to day. Suggested detour is SR 513 to Interstate 70 eastbound, to SR 800 north, then reverse.



Meeting notice



There will be a Village of Byesville Finance Committee Meeting on Wednesday, July 22, at 4:30 p.m., at Byesville Village Hall.



Members wanted



Cambridge Main Street is currently seeking energetic individuals who are willing to work on sustaining the vibrant downtown Cambridge. Service would include, but is not limited to, meeting attendance, volunteering at events, and financial contributions. Applications are being accepted by contacting Mary Beth Sills, executive director, at 740-439-2238; by visiting www.downtowncambridge.com; online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/board-member-application-tickets-113797952740.



Muskingum River clean-up



Friends of Putnam is planning a community clean-up along the bank of the Muskingum River on Saturday, July 25. The event will begin at 9 a.m., with crews working from Pierce St. to Van Buren St.



Thought of the day



Ye shall no more give the people straw to make brick.



Ex. 5:7