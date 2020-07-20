Fall still shoots



Fall still shoots at the Shreve Farmers Sportsman Club will be held every Sunday from Aug. 2 through Oct. 25. Progressive shoot currently is over $1,500. Win assorted meat prizes and cash. For more information, contact Missy at 330-464-5621. The club is located at 8430 Township Road 513, Shreve.



Masks are not required, but are encouraged. Please follow social distancing guidelines.



Whitetail hunt



Whitetail Heritage of Ohio is now taking applications for its annual Whitetail Hunt (formerly known as our annual youth hunt). If you or someone you know would like a chance to participate on Oct. 3, 2020 please go to https://whitetailheritageofohio.org/hunt-application and click on Hunt Application. Print, fill out the application, and mail it to the name and address listed at the bottom of the app before Sept. 11th.



Whitetail Heritage of Ohio is looking for a diverse group of people, children being one of our main focuses, but it welcomes adults as well who may meet some of the criteria, for example; someone who would like to hunt but has nobody to introduce them to the sport, those that do not have the opportunity to hunt due to a physical disability or handicap, an underprivileged youth, or possibly a youngster who may have lost a parent and would enjoy the opportunity to hunt with a great group of guys who make the day about them!



This is a great opportunity to come out and enjoy a day of fun, fellowship, giveaways and to enjoy the great outdoors.



For more information, call Mark Schlabach at 330-231-0596.



Outdoor notes



