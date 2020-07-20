Mohican Community Garden Club met July 13 at Forbes Farmstead Market in rural Perrysville.



Wendy Forbes reported she has turned her hobbies into a business. Wendy and Larry Forbes are co-owners of their fresh produce stand.



Wendy Forbes told the family history in the area.



Healthy eating is important to the Forbes family. They have been growing everything as natural as possible for 20 years. To help customers buy locally, they have teamed up with a few farmers or businesses in the tri-county area to offer their specially produced products.



Forbes conducted a tour of the flower gardens and vegetables gardens. She told names and growing tips for all their flowers and veggies.



President Unie Kettering conducted a short business meeting.



The main business pertained to the flower show at the Ashland County Fair.



Kettering told about the categories and what each involved for Garden Club entries. After much discussion, members voted not to enter any categories this year. The main reason was the many questions surrounding the coronavirus.