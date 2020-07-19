A line of Jeeps drove down Frost Road last week to help Alyssa Chiappone celebrate her 13th birthday.



The parade, escorted by a Streetsboro police cruiser, drove past her home in Streetsboro around 1:20 p.m. It was a surprise event, grandmother Carole Ranta said. Alyssa’s fascination with Jeeps — specifically Jeep Wranglers — began when she was young. Her uncle used to take her for rides in his. Now, Ranta said, her granddaughter wants to have her own when she’s old enough to drive.



Alyssa will be an eighth grader at Streetsboro Middle School in the fall. Other interests of hers include elephants, drawing and caring for others. If another one of the grandchildren is upset, Ranta said, Alyssa is there to comfort them. She also helps her mom watch her younger brother and regularly helps care for her great grandmother.



Reporter Kaitlyn McGarvey can be reached at kmcgarvey@recordpub.com or on Twitter at @kaitlynmcg_rc