JULY 19, 1960
Cambridge Hotel, 447 Wheeling Ave., is under new management with Charles L. Patterson.
JULY 19, 1970
McCall's Chicken House, seven miles west of Cambridge on U.S. 40, now offers carry-out service for buckets of chicken.
JULY 19, 1980
Beth Gibson is elected treasurer of Cambridge Bank One.
JULY 19, 1990
Matt McCauley, 12, Cambridge, was recently presented the champion junior showmanship award by Ohio Angus Queen Diane Rapp. McCauley, son of Mike and Vicky McCauley, won the award at the 1990 Ohio Junior Angus Preview Show in Old Washington.
JULY 19, 2000
Kris Boey has been named head coach of the cross country and track programs at Muskingum College.