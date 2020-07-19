Ashtyn Jade McCullough was born May 14 to CJ McCullough and Kristen Benson of North Benton.



Born at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, she weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces.



Maternal grandparents are Mike Benson of Massillion and Sharon Kay Jones, deceased.



Paternal grandparents are Theresa McCarter and Keith McCarter of North Benton and Carl McCullough of Tallmadge.



Great-grandparents are Nancy Benson and Herb Benson of Massillion; William Ware and Marlene Ware of Brimfield; and Patricia McCarter of Ravenna.