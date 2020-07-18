MILLERSBURG — The Holmes County Education Foundation (HCEF) welcomed Shasta Mast onto the Board of Trustees at the May 20 meeting.



Mast is Manager of the Hardwood Furniture Guild, Board Member of the Killbuck Savings Bank and former Director of the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau.



She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism from Otterbein College. Mast is an active community member, having served on the HCEF Advisory Committee, Harvest Ridge Board, Holmes County Economic Development Council, Millersburg Rotary Club, Amish Country Farmers’ Market, Ohio Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus, and is a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She is married to Jim, and they live near Benton. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gardening, cooking and boating.



"It was great having Shasta serve on our advisory committee for six years," said HCEF Executive Director Darla Stitzlein. "She shared her knowledge of the local business community and the needs of the workforce. I’m very pleased that she has agreed to serve as a trustee now.



"I have known Shasta for several years and the Board is fortunate to have her as a board member," Stitzlein continued. "Shasta brings to the Board business knowledge and is well known in Holmes County. I look forward to her leadership and working with her to continue growing the Education Foundation so we may impact even more students in their higher education pursuits."



Of this new opportunity, Mast said she always believed in the power of lifelong education. "The Foundation provides resources for traditional and non-traditional students to pursue their career paths," Mast said. "These folks go on to contribute to the success of our businesses and community."



The Holmes County Education Foundation Board of Trustees includes Linda Angelo, Matthew Campbell, David Coil, Craig Hershberger, Shasta Mast, Judge Robert D. Rinfret and John Waltman. The Foundation has been encouraging further education for Holmes County residents by awarding well over $9 million in financial need-based scholarships and grants since 1991. To learn more about the Foundation, visit the website at www.hcef.net.