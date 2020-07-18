Duane and Janet (Collins) Fulk of 2601 Foxhaven Drive in Ashland are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.



They were married July 20, 1980 at Buffalo United Presbyterian Church in Cumberland, Ohio by the Rev. Michael White.



The couple has two children: daughter, Heather Conley who is married to Quinn Conley and live near West Salem, Ohio; and son, Bryan Fulk, who lives part time in Los Angeles, California and part time in New Zealand.



They also have four grandchildren: Jacob, Kate, Justin, and Quinn.



After graduating from Union High School in 1963, Duane served in the U.S. Navy. He worked at General Telephone for 21 years and retired from the Ohio Air National Guard after 28 years. Janet graduated from Meadowbrook High School in 1972 and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ashland University. She retired from Ashland City Schools after teaching second grade for 35 years.



The Fulks will have a small family celebration. A planned family Alaskan cruise was postponed due to COVID-19.