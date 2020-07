Fall Still Shoots at Sportsman Club



Fall Still Shoots at the Shreve Farmers Sportsman Club will be every Sunday, Aug. 2 through Oct. 25.



Progressive shoot is over $1,500. Win assorted meat prizes and cash. For more information, contact Missy at 330-464-5621. The club is at 8430 Township Road 513, Shreve.



Masks not required but encouraged. Please follow social distancing guidelines.