Summer Concert Series: Guy C. Myers Memorial Band Shell, 209 Parkside Dr., Ashland. Today (July 16) from 8-9:15 p.m. Local group Falcon Punch, a jazz combo focused on video game music and jazz arrangements, will perform. Free.



Live on the Lawn: Kingwood Garden Center, 50 N. Trimble Rd., Mansfield. Today (July 16) at 7 p.m. Paradigm will perform in the Kingwood Center Gardens Summer Concert Series. Gates open at 6 p.m. Visitors need to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Buehler’s Food Truck, Ferris, will also offer food for purchase. Visit kingwoodcenter.org for the season’s full concert line-up, inclement weather cancellations and postponements. Free.



FRIDAY



Grandpa's 20th Annual Strawberry Feast: Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, 668 U.S. Highway 250 East, Ashland. July 17 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., July 18 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and July 19 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. This year, Grandpa's Cheesebarn will feature hand-dipped chocolate strawberries on Friday only, homemade strawberry shortcake, strawberry ice cream, strawberry cheddar cheese, strawberry fudges (including feature flavors strawberry lemonade and strawberry cheesecake) and strawberry fudges, jams, and a strawberry barbecue sauce. Social distancing markers will be in place, hand sanitizers are available, outside dining is encouraged and additional cleaning precautions will be taken. Guests can take advantage of the facility’s new courtyard. Strawberry items are priced individually.



Christmas in July: Pleasant Hill Lake Park, 3431 Ohio Route 95, Perrysville. July 17 from 6-8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Activities include a campsite decorating contest; gingerbread house crafts (free kits available at the welcome center); a visit from Santa Claus on jet ski at 5 p.m.; and the Movie at the Lake on a large, inflatable screen at the welcome center at 9:30 p.m. The usual fireworks have been rescheduled for Sept. 5. Visit pleasanthillpark.mwcd.org for a complete weekend schedule. A $5 gate fee applies.



Ghost Walk & Haunted History Tour: Landoll’s Mohican Castle, 561 Township Road 3352, Loudonville. July 17 at 9 p.m. Learn about the early pioneers of the castle property and the mischievous things they do to the current visitors. During the last 15 minutes of the tour, you will attempt to communicate with the spirits that call Landoll's Mohican Castle home. The tours are being held at 50% of the normal capacity. Masks are not required but are recommended. Guests are asked to maintain a 6-foot distance from attendees not in their group. Arrive at the castle lobby 10 minutes early. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at landollsmohicancastle.com.



Drive-in Film: Outside the Renaissance Theatre, 138 Park Ave. West, Mansfield. July 17 at 9:30 p.m. Sing-along to the 1978 film "Grease" from your car. Throughout the summer, the Renaissance will present various outdoor entertainment events in the parking lot behind the theater. Deja Food and Cajunboi Concessions will be on site. Admission is $15 per car for advance purchases or $20 at the gate. Tickets for all shows can be purchased at rentickets.org. For safety reasons, no cash will be accepted at the gate.



SATURDAY



Ice Cream Social: The Richland Rural Life Center, 969 E. Crall Rd., Mansfield. July 18 from 4-6 p.m. All items are priced á la carte. The menu includes shredded chicken, sloppy Joes, hot dogs, coneys, sides, drinks and homemade vanilla ice cream. The facility, located between Stewart Rd. and Ohio Route 545, offers grounds for use by the Boy Scouts, 4-H and other service groups and is available for rent. Proceeds from the dinner help to maintain the facility. No ticket is required.



Catfish Tournament: Ashland County Wildlife Conservation League, 1930 County Road 1035, Ashland. July 18 from 5-11 p.m. Registration begins at 5 p.m. Early out winners can start at 5:45 p.m. and the rest of the fishers can start at 6 p.m. Payouts will be awarded for bounty fish, biggest and smallest fish of the night and hourly payouts will be given for heaviest fish, along with a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. One pole costs $15 and two poles are $20.



SUNDAY



Summer Concert Series: Guy C. Myers Memorial Band Shell, 209 Parkside Dr., Ashland. July 19 from 8-9:15 p.m. Crabgrass, a band from central Ohio covering traditional to modern bluegrass, will perform. Free.



MONDAY



Family Expedition Series: Cooke Family Wildlife Conservation Park, 4774 Ohio Route 13, Shiloh. July 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Families can search for animal tracks in this installment of the Ashland County Park District’s Family Expedition. This is a self-guided journey that each family will complete individually, with guidance and materials provided by a naturalist. All participants must register in advance at eventbrite.com/o/30662364540. Free.



TUESDAY



Summer Concert Series: Guy C. Myers Memorial Band Shell, 209 Parkside Dr., Ashland. July 21 from 8-19 p.m. The Diamond Project Band returns to the Band Shell to replicate a live Neil Diamond concert. Free.



JULY 23



Live on the Lawn: Kingwood Garden Center, 50 N. Trimble Rd., Mansfield. July 23 at 7 p.m. Tom’s Kitchen Table will perform in the Kingwood Center Gardens Summer Concert Series. Gates open at 6 p.m. Visitors need to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Buehler’s Food Truck, Ferris, will also offer food for purchase. Visit kingwoodcenter.org for the season’s full concert line-up, inclement weather cancellations and postponements. Free.



Summer Concert Series: Guy C. Myers Memorial Band Shell, 209 Parkside Dr., Ashland. July 23 from 8-19 p.m. Northwest Territory, a quartet, will perform bluegrass, folk, country and gospel songs with a variety of duets, trios and lead vocals. Free.





