Help support K-9 Croc by purchasing a T-shirt. Pre-orders are being taken at the Barnesville Police Department. Sizes range from YS-4X and are $15 each. Please add $2.50 for 2X, $3 for 3X, $4 for 4X, or $5 for 5X. Payment must be received when you pre-order. Make checks payable to: Barnesville Police Department with memo "K9 Fund." All proceeds benefit the Barnesville Police Department K-9 Program.