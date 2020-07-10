It has been three months since Patty McElfresh has been able to see her dad, Dana Foraker, and talk to him face to face due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Foraker is a resident at Cardinal Place, which like every other nursing home/assisted living facility had to stop family visitations to prevent the spread of the COVID virus to their patients/residents.



McElfresh along with her husband Bob were finally able to sit down with with Foraker during a porch visit on a recent Saturday.



Foraker and the McElfresh’s had to maintain a six foot distance from each other and wear masks during the duration of the visit.



"It’s good to see him" McElfresh said. "It’s a little hard because he can’t hear very well and I think that’s a little frustrating for him, but it’s good to see him. "



Due to the masks and distance McElfresh had to raise her voice when talking for her father to hear her.



Before Cardinal Place started the porch visits, the family would visit outside Foraker’s apartment window while talking to him on the phone or hold up signs for him to see.



McElfresh described the visitation as different. Prior to the isolation, the family would put Foraker to bed every night.



"That is his goal; to be able to get us to put him to bed every night," McElfresh said. "They do that here but apparently we do it a little better. That’s what he says. He just wants us to come in and put him to bed like we used."



Foraker said he was glad to see his family but wished the whole bunch could come visit.



According to Kelly Erb, administrative coordinator, there are some guidelines for family who want to do porch visitation.



Porch visitation is by scheduled appointment and needs to be made 24 hours in advance. The visitation are 30 minutes long, guests must maintain six feet of distance from the resident and wear a mask.



Temperature checks will be done before the visit, and temperature must be below 99 degrees and guests cannot exhibit and signs of COVID or be sick in any way.



No children under the age of 18 are currently permitted to visit, and guest are not allowed to share snacks with the residents.



"We are just taking baby steps," Erb said. "We are COVID free. We would like to remain that way so, we are following the guidelines very strictly."

