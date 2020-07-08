The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:



Memorials and donation



Lady Chevy by John Woods. In memory of Jane Hall given by Andrew and Barbara Woods.



Horses by Quinn Arnold. In memory of Jerry Pryor given by Bill and Alice Hunkler.



Fiction



Death By Chocolate Frosted Doughnut by Sarah Graves. Mystery



Highfire by Eoin Colfer. Fantasy



Rope Burn by William Johnstone. Large Print Western



Girls Of Summer by Nancy Thayer.



The Nanny by Gilly Macmillan..



Been There, Married That by Gigi Levangie.



The 20th Victim by James Patterson.



The Lies That Bind by Emily Giffin.



Non-Fiction



The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton.



Rand McNally 2021 Road Atlas.



Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection Of Recipes For Gatherings by Joanna Gaines.



World War II POW Camps In Ohio by James Van Keuren.



Beer At My Table by Tonia Wilson.



The New Rules of Divorce by Jacqueline Newman.