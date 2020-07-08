Barnesville Village Council at its June 22 meeting approved the 2021 Budget and voted to advertise a Notice of Public Hearing to be held prior to the next council meeting.



In other business, councilman Steven Hill presented council with a map of Louise Lane in regards to changing it back to a two-way alley. Hill said he had spoken with the neighbors and no one has a problem with it. A "slow" sign, metal post and repairs to the entrance were asked from neighbors. Hill said this would create better visibility. Council agreed.



Village Administrator Roger Deal informed council of Ohio Department of Transportation’s sale contract with Compass Minerals of America out of Kansas. Salt has dropped from $90.31 to $73.70 per ton with a 300 ton commitment for a total of $22,110.



Deal also said the village has suffered several rain storms recently with the worse being on June 19. He said the village received a lot of rain in a 40-minute period with flooding all over town.



He said, "We are doing the best we can on clean up."



In other business, Fire Chief Tim Hall informed council that, unfortunately, Covid-19 in the county is on the rise again, mainly people back from vacations from Myrtle Beach and the Florida area. Around the community, there were 9-14 new cases over the weekend.



He said, "We are not out of the woods yet, so be careful and especially those traveling."



Police Chief Rocky Sirianni reminded council that he has two vacancies on his roster and he would like to have council’s approval to hire Hunter Cline of Malaga as a full-time officer on a six-month probationary period. Council approved.



In other business, councilman Tony Johnson addressed council on an issue on North Lincoln in regards to flooding and manhole debris. He said that something needs to be done about it. A discussion took place regarding several flooded areas and concerns. Village Administrator Deal said he would have a smoke test done on North Lincoln to locate the problem.









