100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— A man giving his name as Edward Johnson and stating his home was in New York City was arrested in the act of trying to break open the safe at the Columbia Theatre in the early morning hours. At 1 a.m., F.C. Templin was sitting in a room directly over the ticket office where the safe was kept and heard a strange noise below that sounded like the shuffling of metal and the creak of a door. Alarmed, he ran to the street without hat or shoes and then down the street to alert police. Templin returned with officers Alva Kelly and Jess Kelly, who startled the thief who went and hid inside the theater. The officers found him among the seats with a gun and what was described as the most complete set of burglar tools ever seen in Alliance. The man later said that he had given the police a fake name and address, but did not offer his real identity.



— Prof. Harry E. Martin, head of the English department at Mount Union, was elected president of the North Eastern Ohio Press Association. Meanwhile, R.J. Jeffreys, a member of The Review staff who had been serving as vice president, was elected secretary and treasurer.



— Andy O’Toole, a native of Ireland who had lived in Alliance for 34 years and was a familiar figure to almost every citizen in Alliance after serving as drum major of the Alliance City Band for several years, died at his home on South Linden Avenue at the age of 62. He was a former employee of Alliance Machine.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Alliance’s Charles W. Strock, 65, the city’s most outstanding member of the Odd Fellows Lodge, died at his home in the 2000 block of Miller Avenue. Twice he was awarded the decoration of Chivalry, the highest honor awarded by the International Order of Odd Fellows, in 1927 and 1937. He was head of the shipping department at Morgan Engineering.



— Sebring’s Staff Sgt. Bryan J. McKown, 23, a radio operator on a B-29 based in Guam, was listed as missing in action since June 5 over Kobe, Japan.



— Pfc. Calvin G. Streza was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge while serving in Czechoslovakia.



— Alliance’s Jack L. Peters, serving with the 33rd Division in Germany, was advanced to the rank of first lieutenant.



— Alliance’s William M. Burns Jr., recent graduate of Naval Air Training Base in Pensacola, Florida, was commissioned an ensign.



— Alliance’s William Goshorn, a naval aviator serving in the Pacific, was promoted in rank to lieutenant.



— Alliance’s Staff Sgt. William C. Hoover was awarded a Silver Star after his actions to divert enemy fire resulted in his unit’s success. Despite being wounded, he also took out a machine gun position, allowing the unit to advance and claim an important achievement. He also held a Purple Heart with oak leaf cluster and a Combat Infantryman Badge.



— Joseph Quinlan, football and basketball coach at State Street Junior High, took over as president of the Alliance Lions Club.



— Charles B. Olds was installed at the Alliance Rotary Club president.



— Sal Trainer took over as president of the Sebring Rotary Club.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Daniel Leech, a resident of the 900 block of North Walnut Avenue, marked his 16th birthday on July 4th by making his first solo airplane flight from Barber Air Field.



— Luther Bryan, vice president of manufacturing operations at Gem Clay Forming, was named works manager of the Gem Refractories Plant, Electro Refractories and Abrasives.



— John E. Held, owner and operator of the Hobby Shop, adjacent to his home in the 900 block of East Ohio Avenue, died at the age of 59 following a sudden illness. Held was the brother of Karl Held, Alliance fire chief, and the son of John E. Held, a former chief. The deceased had served as a substitute firefighter.