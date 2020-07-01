Norma Jean Little, 87, of Barnesville, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Emerald Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born on Sept. 25, 1932, in Guernsey County, to the late Charles E. and Eva Esther (Chalfant) Wynn.



Jean was a graduate of Cambridge High School and was a secretary for the former Scott Funeral Home in Cambridge and a manager at Barnesville Manor and Barnesville Commons. She also worked for Hanlon Paper.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Harry Parker Little on Nov. 7, 1981. They were married on July 2, 1950; a sister, Ila Daugherty; a brother, Robert Wynn; and a grandson, Nate Little.



Jean is survived by children, John Little of Bethesda, Charles (Kathi) Little of Bethesda, Connie Starr of Barnesville, and Randy Little of New Philadelphia; six grandchildren, Douglas (Jennifer) McFadden, Shea (Dustin) Reed, Steve (Michelle Hannahs) Swallie, Justin (Brandi) Little, Lucas (Haleigh) Little, and Chelsie Little; eight great-grandchildren, Bethany (Brandon) McConnell, Mackston and Mayson Reed, Madyson and Kennedy Little, Laekynn and Easton Little, Lena Little and Roselyne Anderson; great-great-grandson, Caiden McConnell; sister-in-law, Pat Wynn; three nieces and one nephew; one great-niece and two great-nephews; and two great-great-nephews.



Visitation was held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville. Burial took place at Crestview Cemetery in Barnesville.