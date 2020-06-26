The Noble County Historical Society announces it will open the Historical Jail Museum in Caldwell on July 1. Hours will be



Located on the Square in Caldwell, the hours are: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 1-2, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 3-4.



Starting July 6, regular hours will resume. They are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The museum is open other days of the week by appointment. To make an appointment, call 740-732-5288.



At this time, patrons are asked to wear a mask, but it is not required. Social distancing will be observed.



As a special display during this 100th anniversary of Women’s Vote, the museum will display the First Woman Sheriff of Noble County, Rosa Clucus 1938 to 1940.



Rosa was appointment sheriff after her husband, Clinton Clucus had a heart attack during his first year of his second term.



The museum and office are located in the old Jail/Jailers residence on the square at 419 West St.