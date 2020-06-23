100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— An article noted that many of the highest officials of rubber plants in Akron had come from Alliance or Mount Union College, including Harry E. Blythe, who had advanced from being a factory worker to president of the Goodyear University. Blythe was the youngest college president in the U.S. Others with Alliance or Mount Union ties within the Goodyear company were William D. Shilts (assistant secretary); L.C. Rockhill (sales manager); W.A. Hazlett (branch manager of the Pittsburgh and Detroit districts); R.S. Hazlett (in charge of manufacturers sales for the Pittsburgh and Detroit districts); H.C. Lower (Canadian branch manager in Toronto); C.E. Cannon (an efficiency expert and manager of the manufacturing plant in Los Angeles); C.C. Devore (Goodyear branch manager at Bobmbay, India); C.C. Davidson (established branches in Java and Samara and was manager at Manda, India); H.E. Marsh (previously worked in promotions, sales and pneumatic truck departments and was with the sales research department in 1920) and G.E. Earsman (director of the sales research department). It was noted that Mount Union men L.C. Buxton and Walter I. Lyon were at the California plant, while R.B. Shirk was in the sales research department and Allen Springer and Edmund Marlowe were two young men rapidly climbing the ladder of success.



— The 100th anniversary of the purchase of the Isaac Coates farm, located between Marlboro and Limaville, from the U.S. government when the place was a wilderness only accessible by oxen and by clearing a path through the woods, was celebrated when 65 relatives gathered. The celebration was held beneath apple trees planted when Coates first settled the land. The trees, known in their prime as one of the finest orchards in the country, were still bearing fruit. Coates first took possession of the land on June 20, 1820, with his wife and six children, locating from a Quaker settlement near Philadelphia known as Coatsville. The original log cabin had been made part of the 15-room farmhouse that still stood in 1920 and artifacts such as the dress worn by her grandmother, the land deed on parchment and the antlers of the first deer Coates killed to feed his family were displayed by Margaret Yerkes, a great-granddaughter of Coates who was living on the farm. During the days of the Civil War, the farm was a station where hundreds of slaves found refuge while escaping the south.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



—Minerva’s Lt. John K. Huber was among 20 servicemen killed when a Liberator bomber crashed in Scotland June 12. A student at Purdue University when he went into service, the Canton McKinley graduate was serving as a co-pilot on a B-24 and had completed 25 missions. He was survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Huber, of Minerva; his wife and son, Josephine (Foy) Huber and John A., living on Long Island, New York; and siblings Mae and Dick, both of Minerva.



— Shipfitter Third Class Harry Thomas Snyder, of Alliance, was reported as wounded April 29 in the Asiatic area, but no details were provided to his family.



— Martin Hahn, 69, of Beloit, was killed almost instantly in front of his home, a mile west of Damascus on Route 62, when he ran from a car from which he was riding into another car approaching from the other direction. He was returning from work at the Strong Manufacturing Co. in Sebring. Hahn had gone behind the auto he was in and the other occupants were unaware he had been hit by a driver from Marion, who was exonerated when a truck driver from Indiana told patrolmen that his lights had blinded the driver whose car struck Hahn.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— John Blebea, a 14-year-old resident of the 1700 block of South Liberty Avenue who had come to America from Romania five years prior, wrote a letter to The Review, explaining the situation in his homeland where floods were devastating the country. In the letter, he thanked those who had sent aid and explained how Alliance residents could help. John’s father worked at American Steel, and his mother, who was not identified by her first name, was a cook at Alliance City Hospital. His sister, Georgetta, was to be a junior at Alliance High in the fall.