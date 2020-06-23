Two individuals charged in connection with a shooting incident last month at a Lakeside Drive apartment building in Cambridge are facing attempted murder indictments returned by a recent grand jury.



Dennis Mohn, 27, of Niles, and Rebecca Montgomery, 31, of Girard, each face one count of attempted murder, first-degree felonies, and two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, for their alleged roles in the shooting on May 2.



All of the charges include three-year firearms specifications.



The victim was initially transported by United to Southeastern Med and later flown by medical helicopter to Ohio Health’s Grant Medical Center. He was later released from the Columbus hospital.



Bond for Mohn and Montgomery was set at $500,000 apiece during arraignment hearings.



Mohn and Montgomery were among 21 individuals indicted by the recent Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury.



Others indicted by the grand jury included:



• James C. Asp, 50, Cambridge, assault, a fourth-degree felony.



• Victoria Noel Reed-Bebout, 33, West Lafayette, having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.



• Holton James Wolfle, 31, Coshocton, having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.



• Kristien Allen Norman, 28, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Kyle Allen Jeffery, 27, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Shelby Danielle Yerian, 22, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Andrew Cory Maust, 30, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Danielle Nichole Newell, 29, Coshocton, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.







• Adam Dean Reeves, 28, Frazeysburg, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.



• David Keith Billings Jr., 25, Cambridge, three counts of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies.



• Mary Melissa Collins, 38, New Lexington, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Jerry Myer Williams Jr., 35, Cambridge, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Shawn W. Potter, 33, Zanesville, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• David Michael Turner Jr., 29, Mercer, Pa., receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.



• Alan L. Beers, 34, Akron, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Brannon T. McGee, 28, Zanesville, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.



• Dennis L. King, 37, Maple Heights, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.



• Zechariah Max Evans, 30, Cambridge, single counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony.



• Anysa C. Schick, 31, Cambridge, vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.



Those indicted by the grand jury will be scheduled to appear for arraignment hearings in the common pleas court at a future date and time.