JUNE 22, 1960



Lt. Mary Jean Burrier is named assistant at the local Salvation Army.



JUNE 22, 1970



Danny and Donna Paden report finding a turtle with the date "1899" marked on its shell.



JUNE 22, 1980



Drive-in window opens at Quaker City National Bank. The first 100 customers receive a free Susan B. Anthony dollar as a momento of the occasion.



JUNE 22, 1990



Mayor C. Charles Schaub has vetoed an ordinance that would have allowed Sunday mowing in Cambridge. He said he vetoed it in order to provide "peace and tranquility" at least one day a week in Cambridge.



JUNE 22, 2000



During the meeting of the Cambridge Rotary Club, Cambridge Mayor Sam Salupo confirmed the national retail giant, Walmart, plans to build a store along Route 209.