The Ohio Department of Transportation has released the following construction update for Guernsey County during the week of June 22.



• Leatherwood Road (Route 265) — A bridge replacement project just west of West Main Street in Quaker City will restrict the roadway to one lane beginning Monday, June 22. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals. The estimated completion date is fall 2020.



• Glenn Highway (U.S. 22/40) and Route 723 — Resurfacing and median work will continue between the New Concord corporation limit and Dewey Avenue in Cambridge. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on the four-lane section. The estimated completion date is fall 2020.



• Cadiz Road (U.S. 22) — Multiple culvert replacements are planned between Wolf’s Den Road and Batesville Road (Route 513) in Antrim. Crews will close small sections of road each day, moving from one culvert to the next. Work is planned between Parker Road and Glenview Road June 22-26. The road will be open to traffic when the culvert replacement is completed each day. The posted detour is Interstate 77 south to eastbound Interstate 70 and Route 513 northbound, and reverse. The estimated completion date is Tuesday, June 30.