While going through papers from my parents’ home, I discovered several talks they’d given in church over the years. I’m glad I took time to read them. Tucked between theological wisdom and scriptural references were family story gems I’d either not heard before or that added details I’d forgotten. I quickly realized I had a family treasure on my hands.



Dad couldn’t type, so his talks were handwritten on lined yellow ledger paper, with bits of source materials copied and taped into appropriate spots so he could paraphrase them while delivering his message. He put in a lot of effort. That was just like Dad. He was careful and precise in all he did, and tried to instill that quality into his kids.



He had a tender heart, but kept it mostly hidden. Oh, sometimes one of us would do something cute or sweet and tears would well up in his eyes that he’d wipe away, but he had a tough guy persona that put him in command and us kids in line. It probably worked on his survival students, too.



In these short stories, though, was a side of Dad we didn’t always see.



In one, he recollected being touched by an Air Force buddy’s "silent tears" every day at their barracks in Japan. He remembered his friend "always seemed to have a sad face" and the concern that made him ask several times until his buddy revealed why. Sad country songs on the base radio station made him feel like they were singing his life’s story. Dad noticed things like that and aimed to help.



He tenderly recalled his relationship with his dad, who died young. Dad idolized his father, called him "my role model," and was impressed that he had "muscles like Popeye." He wanted to be just like him. Another story highlighted a time when he knocked over a two-gallon crock of apple butter the family had cooked all day long. His dad whipped him, but Dad said he deserved it. All he could think was, Dear Lord, please don’t let either one of us kick over another crock of apple butter. The following morning, his dad asked if the soreness was any better and Dad knew he’d been forgiven. Family ties were strong for the Wilberts, and important to Dad.



His description of his "little girl," our baby sister ("so perfect … beautiful blue eyes and Marilyn’s curly hair") who lived only a few hours, was so poignant his voice broke in the telling. The congregation cried with him. Dad loved every one of his children.



He told about working the farmers market with his parents, with one last rabbit to sell, good money for a boy with no other income. But an old couple wishfully wandered by late in the day, and he and his parents donated the rabbit and a chicken to the couple’s worn basket. Dad learned early to be more concerned for others than himself.



Dad passed away in January, but left a legacy of love for his family that makes us want to be … well, just like him.