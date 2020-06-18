The Rolling Hills Local School District has partnered with the Muskingum Valley Health Centers (MVHC) to provide a School-Based Health Center.



The new center will be located behind Brook Elementary in Byesville to provide complete healthcare and behavioral health services to Rolling Hills Local School District students during school hours.



"Rolling Hills School District is excited for the opportunity to partner with MVHC to provide services for our students, staff, and community," said Superintendent Scott Golec. "We will have a facility on our campus that will have social, emotional, and health services for our Rolling Hills."



The School-Based Health Center will also provide care to the community after school hours by appointment.



The center provides the following services to students in the Rolling Hills Local School District:



* If the student is sick at school, the school nurse will assess them and call the parent or guardian and MVHC to set up a same day appointment. MVHC can also schedule well-child visits, if requested.



* MVHC has separate waiting and treatment rooms to ensure that your child is always safe.



* The school district will provide transportation to the School-Based Health Center from your student’s school building during school hours.



* MVHC is always accepting new patients, however, they they do not need to be the student’s physician for you to use this service. All they need to begin care is a completed patient packet on file. If the student is already a patient, they still need the parent or guardian to complete these forms so that treatment during school hours can be provided.



"MVHC has been very supportive and helpful through this process and we are excited for the upcoming school year to see the fruits of our labor. This project was funded by the State of Ohio's social and emotional awareness fund and I believe we have put it to good use. It is always a positive when students receive services so we are very excited," Golec said.



MVHC offers child and adolescent care, well child visits, asthma management, acne treatment, behavioral health, dental care, pharmacy services, and immunizations.



The School-Based Health Center is scheduled to open in August.