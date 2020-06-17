Roger Vernon Brownfield, 70, of Barnesville, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home. Roger was born in Calais, on Sept. 29, 1949, to the late James Oscar and Myrl (Carpenter) Brownfield.



Roger is a graduate of Shenandoah High School and worked in Labor Unions. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Ohio State Buckeye Fan.



In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded by his wife, Frances Brownfield; and a sister, Sharol Maynard.



Roger is survived by a step-daughter, Martha Carpenter; three grandchildren: Annie (Michael) Harriman, Amy Jo (Andy) Hughes and James Carpenter; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Randall Brownfield; sister, Betty (Paul) Stewart; and nieces and nephews.



In following with the COVID-19 restrictions, visitation was held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville. A graveside service was held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Calais Cemetery in Calais.