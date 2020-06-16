Weather



Tuesday: Sunny with a few passing clouds. High of 83, low of 58.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 85, low of 62.



Blood drives



The American Red Cross is hosting the following blood drives in June:



• Tuesday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.



• Tuesday, June 30, from noon to 6 p.m., at John Glenn High School.



There is a critical need for all blood types. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. Appointments are required.



Mask donations needed



The New Concord Food Pantry, located at College Drive Presbyterian Church, continues to serve folks who lack the resources to purchase sufficient food — and, when possible, other needs. During this public health emergency, the pantry would like to offer masks to those who have trouble accessing them. If there are any seamstresses (or seamsters!) making masks, the pantry would appreciate donations. Call or text Marcia Hartman at 740-624-8803 to make arrangements.



Lunch programs



The Cambridge City School’s summer lunch program will take place at Primary and the Garfield Administration Center from noon to 12:45 p.m. every Thursday. Five days of breakfasts and lunches will be provided at no charge. The program is open to anyone who appears to be under the age of 18.



The Rolling Hills summer lunch program will run June 1 through June 30, Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Byesville elementary and high school. The program is free to all students.



The Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center is offering hot, nutritious Grab & Go Meals Monday-Friday, for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, at several locations, including the Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center. For more information and all locations, call 740-439-5717.



Thought of the day



It is better, if the will of God be so, that ye suffer for well doing, than for evil doing.



1 Pet. 3:17