ZANESVILLE — In light of recent challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Zanesville officials have announced the upcoming availability of cost-free, public internet access at three municipal buildings throughout the city.



This project is being made possible through previously approved grant funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission; which has since been amended for use during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We learned from the COVID pandemic that local government needs to be able to communicate with the public and other governmental and health and safety professionals in real time," said Zanesville Mayor Don Mason. "That includes being able to send and receive information over WIFI and the Internet immediately and with a variety of options.



"To this end, the city will utilize web conferencing software, upgraded computer systems, and additional internet access points to build out our engagement capabilities. This project will serve as the building blocks for the future of citizen engagement," added Mason.



Zanesville Community Development Director Matthew Schley also addressed the variety of challenges.



"COVID-19 has presented municipalities throughout Appalachia with a variety of challenges when engaging with residents," said Schley. "The city identified that the biggest hurdle to overcome was granting the public access to officials, while maintaining social distancing requirements. Through technology, the city now has the ability to communicate with residents using safe, secure, and efficient internet and equipment. We appreciate the opportunity OMEGA and the ARC gave us in reprogramming these funds to meet an immediate need for our community."



The successful amendment of grant funding was made possible through the collaboration of multiple government entities.



"We are so grateful to Tim Thomas, ARC federal co-chair, and John Carey, director of the Governor's Office of Appalachia, for their flexibility and responsiveness in re-opening this grant for a project that will assist one of our member cities with COVID-19 recovery efforts," said OMEGA Executive Director Jeannette Wierzbicki.



"I would like to applaud the City of Zanesville in partnership with OMEGA for utilizing ARC resources to enhance capacity to address connectivity for safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic", Carey added.



The estimated $90,476.85 project cost will be split equally between the City of Zanesville and funding from the amended ARC grant. The estimated date of completion is set for the final week of August.