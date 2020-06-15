Monday

Jun 15, 2020 at 12:01 AM


JUNE 15, 1960

Naomi Ruth Kackley, Cumberland, wins the American Dairy Princess contest in Guernsey County.

JUNE 15, 1970

Salt Fork Park superintendent Kenneth Duling reports that about 2,500 bathers used the beach at the park over the weekend.

JUNE 15, 1980

Cambridge High School has an average dropout rate of about five-percent, school officials report.

JUNE 15, 1990

Charmaine Hendershot, an employee of Salt Fork Lodge, was the May recipient of the Cambridge Rotary Club’s Courtesy Award.

JUNE 15, 2000

Shieldalloy Metallurgical Corp. celebrated the completion and addition of a $1.75 million raw sewage storage and handling facility at its plant on Route 209 between Cambridge and Byesville. SMC also announced it will invest more than $11 million in projects here.