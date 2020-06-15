Byesville Rotary announced the recipients of the clubs 2020 scholarships. This year the club awarded four students.



Boston Black, from Senecaville, is planning to attend Malone University. Boston plans to earn a degree in nursing. Family is important to Boston and he plans to balance family life with his work.



Emily Echols, from Cumberland, plans to go to Ohio State University or the University of Akron. Emily plans to major in neuroscience or biomedical science. Her longterm plans are to become a doctor and return to Guernsey County to practice.



Jaden Valentine, from Cambridge, plans to go to Ohio University-Zanesville and earn a nursing degree. Her goal is to become a nurse practitioner, and she hopes to work in Guernsey County.



Hailie West, from Derwent, plans to go to Zane State and will study early childhood education. She plans to become a teacher.



Congratulations and good luck to each of the scholarship recipients.



